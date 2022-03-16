Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $230.37

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.37 ($3.00) and traded as high as GBX 331.50 ($4.31). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 331 ($4.30), with a volume of 1,569,649 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £892.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.