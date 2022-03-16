SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $39.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SentinelOne traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 101320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

In related news, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,789,954 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

