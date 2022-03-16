Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 million to $7.25 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $32.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.57 million to $32.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $76,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,085. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.32. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

