Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. 577,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,022. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.45.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Semtech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

