Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $83.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $108.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $63.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

