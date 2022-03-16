Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.76

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 8828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMFR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,015 shares of company stock valued at $184,199.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

