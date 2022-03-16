Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sema4 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SMFR stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMFR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,015 shares of company stock valued at $184,199 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

