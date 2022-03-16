SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.56

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

