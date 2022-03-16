SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.56

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.
SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
