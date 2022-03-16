Scotiabank Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$64.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.71.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

