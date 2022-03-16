Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 1,144,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,040,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).
The company has a market cap of £5.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.69.
Scirocco Energy Company Profile (LON:SCIR)
