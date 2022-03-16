Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

