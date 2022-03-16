Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,599,000 after purchasing an additional 309,423 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.84 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.91.

