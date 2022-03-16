Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target Cut to 415.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from 485.00 to 415.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBBTF. Morgan Stanley cut Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schibsted ASA from 286.00 to 274.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.33.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF remained flat at $$23.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.