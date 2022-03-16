Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.74

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.74 and traded as high as C$30.99. Saputo shares last traded at C$30.44, with a volume of 446,183 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.69. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,276,893. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

