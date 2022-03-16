salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,595 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.59. 156,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,813,208. The firm has a market cap of $197.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,048 shares of company stock worth $40,109,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

