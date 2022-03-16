Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 6,161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.