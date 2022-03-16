SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 25,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 963,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Cutler Group LP grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

