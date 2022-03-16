Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

SAFRY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($147.25) to €130.00 ($142.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Safran has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

