SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.51 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $6,182.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,150.02 or 0.99926563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00239074 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.71 or 0.00259129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00123333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00031474 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

