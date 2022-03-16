Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

RYAN opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,928,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,184,000 after purchasing an additional 142,192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

