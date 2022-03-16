Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTHGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 282,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,143. The company has a market cap of $771.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

