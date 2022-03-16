Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.13.

RUS traded up C$1.86 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.37. 133,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,126. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$24.28 and a one year high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.96.

Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

