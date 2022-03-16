Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.43.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.69. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$24.28 and a one year high of C$37.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.96.

Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.