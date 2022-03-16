Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.43.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.69. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$24.28 and a one year high of C$37.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.96.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

