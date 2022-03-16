RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,580,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RSHN stock opened at 0.00 on Wednesday. RushNet has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

