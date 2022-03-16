RSK Infrastructure Framework Reaches Market Capitalization of $122.65 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $122.65 million and $2.43 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,300,006 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the exchanges listed above.

