RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RPT Realty has a payout ratio of 1,300.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

RPT stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

