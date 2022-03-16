Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,563 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of 51job by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of JOBS opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.53.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

