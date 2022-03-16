Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,975 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 158.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock worth $2,425,689. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.