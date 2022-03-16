Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,290 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 130,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 90,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,374.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of WMB opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

