Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNF stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

