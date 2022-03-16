Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 665.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $7,140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,979 shares of company stock worth $16,785,385 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

