Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $405.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.63.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

