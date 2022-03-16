Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $192.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

