Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 590 ($7.67) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 485.63 ($6.32).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 460.30 ($5.99) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 423.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 380.05. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 514.10 ($6.69). The company has a market capitalization of £60.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

