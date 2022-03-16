Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Aaron Easterly Sells 12,189 Shares

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rover Group stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.
Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rover Group (Get Rating)
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
