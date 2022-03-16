Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Aaron Easterly Sells 12,189 Shares

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rover Group stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

