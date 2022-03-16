Roth Capital Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 291.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.
HARP stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
