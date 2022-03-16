Roth Capital Lowers Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 291.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

HARP stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

