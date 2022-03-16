Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 83,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,202. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

