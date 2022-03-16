Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.50

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.50 and last traded at $103.71, with a volume of 21355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.85.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day moving average is $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

