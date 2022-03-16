Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.96

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 3196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

ROIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

