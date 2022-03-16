Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.36

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.36 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 50240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSI shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$650.40 million and a P/E ratio of 13.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at C$369,080.24.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

