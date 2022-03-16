Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.37

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 189247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.32.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.