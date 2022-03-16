Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Short Interest Update

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 17,940,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
NYSE RKT traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 21.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.32.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
