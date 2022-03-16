Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Short Interest Update

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 17,940,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 21.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Several equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.