Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.62.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,317,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

