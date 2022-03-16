ROAD Price Reaches $0.0007 (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $54,812.33 and $48,827.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.87 or 0.06651876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,016.27 or 1.00985125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040151 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

