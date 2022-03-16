RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,190,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 24,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RLX traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 99,653,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,506,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that RLX Technology will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday.

About RLX Technology (Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

