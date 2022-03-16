Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

RIO stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 420,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,765. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

