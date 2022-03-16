Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,700 ($87.13) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($76.72) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.12) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.14) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,210 ($67.75) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,545.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,085.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($749,084.40).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

