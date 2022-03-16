Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Riley Exploration Permian to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51% Riley Exploration Permian Competitors -17.99% 4.09% 6.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riley Exploration Permian and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million -$65.67 million -5.52 Riley Exploration Permian Competitors $8.31 billion $476.10 million 5.25

Riley Exploration Permian’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian. Riley Exploration Permian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Riley Exploration Permian pays out -24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.4% and pay out 187.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Riley Exploration Permian and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00 Riley Exploration Permian Competitors 2194 10810 15551 581 2.50

Riley Exploration Permian currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.52%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

