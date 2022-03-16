Rick D. Day Purchases 1,130 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $513.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 625,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

