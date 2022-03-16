Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,351. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $230,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $325,472 in the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 100.1% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

